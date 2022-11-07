USW receives $50,818 gift

For the News-Sun

The B5 Foundation recently awarded $50,818 to the University of the Southwest.

Based in Andrews, Texas, the B5 Foundation was founded by the family of Brittney DaLayne Granger after she was killed in an accident shortly after graduating from Texas Tech.

“The foundation was established to carry on Brittney’s legacy and love for the game of golf and helping those in need,” a press release announcing the gift stated.

Every year since 2015, the B5Foundation has hosted an annual fundraising golf tournament. This year, USW was selected as the primary beneficiary of the event. University of the Southwest students were invited to participate in the tournament, which was held Oct. 1.

This year’s tournament drew a record turnout and fundraising effort.

Benny and Shana Granger, Brittney’s parents, presented the gift to the USW Executive Cabinet while visiting the campus on Oct 25.

Interim President of USW Ryan Tipton said the money will help develop campus spaces where students can gather and support each other.

“The generosity and thoughtfulness of the leadership team at the B5 Foundation are immeasurable. This contribution to the university is so very meaningful because of the shared experiences between our institutions,” Tipton said in response to the gift. “The work of the B5 Foundation every year is a true demonstration of servant leadership, and that speaks to the core of the USW mission as well. Words can’t possibly express our gratitude for the team at B5 and their decision to support USW. It is a privilege to work in conjunction with them to honor Brittney’s memory and support our students here on campus.”