Vehicle theft ends with 11 felony charges filed

Gabrielle Arsiaga/News-Sun

An Oklahoma man was arrested for 11 felonies after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a rig site on Highway 128 and fled from officers, running into their vehicles several times and leading them on a high-speed chase.

Gregory Anderson, 39, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, was arrested on Oct. 9 and charged on a warrant for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, four counts of aggravated battery on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal damage to property, possession of burglary tools, burglary of a structure, and possession of a controlled substance, all fourth-degree felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Around 5:30 a.m., Sept. 30, Lea County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched regarding a vehicle stolen from a rig site on Highway 128 outside of Eunice. Dispatch informed deputies the white F250 with Texas plates and Parker Wellbore Logo on it was equipped with a GPS.

When LCSO deputies tried to stop the truck, Anderson struck their vehicle with it.

“Deputy King advised the subject backed into him with the pickup, hitting his unit on the push guard,” the LCSO criminal complaint stated. “Deputy King advised (Anderson) then pulled forward and backed into his patrol unit again. Deputy King engaged in a pursuit with the vehicle into the city limits of Eunice.”

The pursuit continued through alleyways in Eunice and deputies reported Anderson hit several fences with the truck as he tried to elude deputies.

And, Anderson once again reversed into King’s patrol unit, the report stated.

As Anderson was trying to get out of the alley, for a third time, he reversed the vehicle into King damaging the passenger side bumper and headlight.

Anderson fled once more going through a fence and into another metal fence that led to a street.

The pursuit continued onto Highway 248 and Highway 18 where deputies saw Anderson go onto Highway 248 from Ave. V in Eunice, traveling north on 248.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies noted the vehicle going in excess of 105 miles per hour, and turning onto a lease road where Anderson stopped near a cattle guard.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the vehicle and were able to successfully disable it with no one inside of the truck. Deputies saw footprints from the pickup, headed to the north.

Deputies followed the tracks and found several burglary tools scattered across the ground as well as a sweatshirt. They finally located Anderson hiding on a dirt road and placed him under arrest.

When searching Anderson, deputies found a “window breaker” in his pocket, and two baggies of a “white crystalline substance.” Inside of the truck they found more of a white substance and a glass pipe, along with several tools which were identified as being stolen from another oilfield company.

The white substances tested positive for meth and weighed six grams.

According to the LCSO report, Anderson was linked to the oilfield company vehicle and tool theft on Sept. 30.

“The Hobbs Police Department took a report regarding a stolen white 2011 utility truck with N.M. plates,” the criminal complaint states. “Deputies were dispatched to Highway 128 and Delaware Basin Road in reference to a recovered stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, deputy Hernandez observed all of the toolboxes opened and tools missing from the truck. The owners responded to the scene with Hobbs police detectives to process the vehicle.

“Investigator Fleetwood contacted deputy Hernandez regarding the miscellaneous tools found inside this vehicle. Deputy Hernandez escorted (the oilfield company) representative to see if the tools belonged to his company and were the same tools stolen from inside of the truck. (The representative) positively identified the tools.”

Anderson has been charged with at least three other felony offenses in 2022.

In February, he was charged with larceny, a felony; and criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor.

The charges were dismissed by the prosecutor.

In March, Anderson was charged with three counts of unauthorized use or theft of the card of another, all third-degree felonies; three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and two counts of possession of a stolen credit card, all misdemeanors.

The charges are still pending.

In September, he was charged with receiving or transferring stolen vehicles and possession of a controlled substance, both fourth-degree felonies.

The charges are still pending.

He is currently being held in pretrial detention until he is set for trial.