Doggie door burglary suspect arrested

Gabrielle Arsiaga/News-Sun

Jose Perales, 28, of Hobbs, was arrested after Hobbs police said he was found standing in the entry way of a home with alarms going off.

He was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged on a warrant for burglary of a dwelling, a third-degree felony.

Around 10 p.m., Sept. 29, Hobbs Police Department officers were dispatched to a home in the Broadmoor Park area in reference to a breaking and entering.

The homeowner, Robert Smith, told officers he heard the alarm system going off five minutes prior to officers arrival, and began walking through the home to turn off the alarm.

Smith told officers when he approached the entryway near the front door, he saw an unknown hispanic male, later identified as Perales, standing inside of the Smith home. Smith said he told Perales to leave and Perales said he would “leave the way he came.”

“(Smith) advised he told (Perales) no he was going out the front door, and (Perales) exited the residence through the front door and headed south on Broadmoor Park on foot,” the criminal complaint states.

Both Smith and his wife told officers there was nothing missing from the home. But, the doggie door cover on the interior of the residence was moved from the doggie door cover’s standard location.

The wife also said the pool box, which is normally closed, was open. Smith told officers the heater near the outdoor grill was also on.

When HPD officers watched the home surveillance footage they saw Perales in the backyard near the heater.

Smith and his wife said they believed Perales made entry into the home through the doggie door due to the cover being removed.

Officers searched the area for Perales and found him hiding in the new construction on Broadmoor Park.

Perales has several priors dating back to at least 2014 where he was charged with reckless driving and resisting evading or obstructing an officer, both misdemeanors. He was found guilty of both charges.

Also in 2014, Perales was charged with possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. He was found guilty of disorderly conduct.

In 2017, Perales was charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. He was found guilty. Also in 2017, Perales was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, a second and third-degree felony. The charges were dismissed because he was found incompetent.

In 2018, Perales was charged with indecent exposure, a misdemeanor. He was found incompetent and the case was dismissed.

Also in 2018, Perales was charged with two counts of breaking and entering and criminal damage to property, all fourth-degree felonies; and larceny, a misdemeanor. The charges were dismissed due to incompetence.

In 2019, Perales was charged with breaking and entering and criminal damage to property, both fourth-degree felonies. The charges were dismissed due to incompetence.

In 2021, Perales was charged with burglary, a fourth-degree felony; and larceny, a misdemeanor. He was found incompetent and the case was dismissed.

In 2022, Perales was charged with burglary and impersonating a police officer, both fourth-degree felonies. He was found incompetent and the case was dismissed.

In Perales’ most recent case, he was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary examination before Magistrate Clipper Miller on Nov. 3.