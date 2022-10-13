Eagles land at No. 5 after loss

Jason Farmer/News-Sun

There was some movement in the Class 6A football poll, but for the most part, the Top 3 has remained the same. Coming off its bye week, Cleveland still sits at No. 1. The Storm (5-2) have 163 points with 10 first-place votes. Moving back up to the No. 2 spot, after a week at No. 3, is Centennial. The Hawks (5-1) got five first-place votes and have 149 points after beating the No. 4 Eagles in Hobbs. Slipping to No. 3 was La Cueva. The Bears (6-1) are also coming off their bye week.

There is a new No. 4 this week.

Volcano Vista jumped two spots this week up to that spot. The Hawks beat previously undefeated Cibola by 50 points in a battle of five- and six-ranked teams. Volcano Vista pulled in 114 points. Hobbs, which lost to Centennial by a touchdown, fell to No. 5 with 110 points.

Another team coming off its bye week, Rio Rancho, moved up to No. 6 with 78 points. Cibola, which was No. 5 last week, fell to No. 7 this week after a huge loss to Volcano Vista. The Cougars pulled in just 53 points. Los Lunas remained at No. 8.

Moving into the poll this week are Farmington and Carlsbad while Las Cruces and Atrisco Heritage both fell out. Farmington (3-4) is ranked No. 9 with 33 points while Carlsbad (4-3) is at No. 10.

There will be five unranked match-ups this week. Cleveland travels to Atrisco Heritage this week while La Cueva goes to West Mesa and Hobbs will play at Alamogordo on Saturday. Farmington hosts Sandia and Los Lunas travels to Santa Fe.

There will be two Top 10 matchups as Centennial will host Carlsbad and Rio Rancho welcomes Cibola to town.

Taking the week off is Volcano Vista.

Silver is the new No. 1 in Class 4A. The Fighting Colts (6-1) got 11 first-place votes and 136 points after routing Bloomfield. Portales (6-1) is No. 2 with two first-place votes and 119 points while Bloomfield dropped two spots to No. 3 after suffering its first loss. The Bobcats (6-1) are third with 107 points.

While the Wildcats did not play last week, Lovington did move up. The Wildcats climbed one spot to No. 4 in the poll, getting one first-place vote and 96 points.

Taos (6-1) moved back up to No. 5 while Albuquerque Academy (5-2) fell to No. 6. Taos got 87 points and Academy pulled in 73. Moriarty (5-2) is No. 7 with 51 points. Aztec (2-5) is ranked No. 8 with 44 points while Valencia (2-5) is No. 9 with 24 points. Rounding out the Class 4A Top 10 is Bernalillo (2-4) with 22 points.

Jal still dominates the Class 2A rankings. The Panthers rolled to victory on Friday over previously No. 2 Eunice. Jal sits atop the rankings with nine first-place votes and 98 points. Texico, who will host the Panthers this weekend, moved up one spot to No. 2. The Wolverines (5-2) got one first-place vote and 90 points. Santa Rosa also moved up a spot, climbing to No. 3 with 88 points.

Eunice, after getting routed 50-0 by Jal, fell to No. 4 with 85 points. Loving stood pat at No. 5. The Falcons did get one first-place vote to go with their 70 points.

Coming in at six, seven, and eight were Estancia (3-4), Tularosa (2-5), Escalante (4-4), respectively. Estancia received 53 points while Tularosa got 41 and Escalante had 36. Hagerman is No. 9 with 18 points while winless Capitan (0-7) is ranked No. 10.

Fort Sumner/House is still the top Fox in 8-man football, but Lordsburg is closing in. Fort Sumner/House (6-0) got six first-place votes and 68 points while Lordsburg (6-0) received one first-place vote and 64 points. Melrose (5-3) is No. 3 with 54 points. Magdalena (5-2) and Logan round out the Top 5.

Point-wise, there is a tie for sixth place. Tatum (3-4) picked up 33 points, as did Clayton (5-2). Mesilla Valley comes in at No. 8 with 20 points. One-win Legacy moved up to No. 9 with 12 points, one point ahead of Menaul (3-4), which slipped to No. 10 with 11 points and is coming off its bye week.