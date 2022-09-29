Despite loss, Cleveland still No. 1; Eagles remain No. 4 following bye

Jason Farmer/News-Sun

Following two weeks of stability, there has been some shuffling among the Top 3 schools in the Class 6A New Mexico High School Coaches poll.

Cleveland is still ranked No. 1 in the state, despite losing to Texas’ Frenship High School in Wolfforth. With their loss, the Storm fall to 4-2, but increased their point total in the poll from 166 to 183. Centennial (4-1) moved up a spot to No. 2 following its 49-13 win over Oñate. The Hawks are one point behind Cleveland with 182 points. With Centennial moving up, La Cueva, and its 48-8 win over Albuquerque High, slipped to No. 3 in the standings. The Bears trail Cleveland by 11 points with 172.

At No. 4 for the third straight week is Hobbs. The Eagles saw their point total rise as well, climbing from 116 to 135, despite having their bye last week. This week the Eagles will travel to Las Cruces to face the No. 10 Bulldawgs. Volcano Vista remained at No. 5 following a 52-29 win over Eldorado.

Following a pair of wins, Cibola remained at No. 6 and Rio Rancho stood pat at No. 7.

Atrisco Heritage and Sandia each climbed one spot, moving up to No. 8 and No. 9 while Las Cruces fell two spots to No. 10, despite having a bye.

The Class 6A poll will feature a multiple Top 10 matchups this week. No. 1 Cleveland faces No. 5 Volcano Vista while No. 4 Hobbs travels to No. 10 Las Cruces. No. 6 Cibola hosts No. 8 Atrisco Heritage.

Centennial and Rio Rancho have byes this week while No. 3 La Cueva and No. 9 Sandia each play teams with losing records.

In Class 4A, Bloomfield jumped over Portales to take the No. 1 spot. Portales (6-0) is No. 2 while Silver is still No. 3 despite losing its first game of the season. Albuquerque Academy also remained at No. 4.

Taos jumped two spots, moving up from seven to No. 5 while Lovington fell another spot, dropping to No. 6. The Wildcats were the pre-season No. 1, but have lost all six of its games to start the season.

Moriarty lost and fell one spot to No. 7 while Aztec fell two spots, dropping from No. 8 to No. 10, after its fourth loss of the season. Even with its fourth loss of the year, Valencia moved up to No. 8 while Bernalillo climbed to No. 9, also after a loss.

In Class 2A, the Top 4 teams all remain the same.

The undefeated Jal Panthers are No. 1 while the one-loss Eunice Cardinals are No. 2. Texico is No. 3 and Santa Rosa is No. 4. Moving into the Top 5 is the undefeated Loving Falcons (6-0).

Estancia evened its record at 3-3, but dropped to No. 6. The bottom four teams all remained the same. Tularosa and Escalante stood pat at No. 7 and No. 8 while Hagerman and Capitan still sit at No. 9 and No. 10.

In 8-man, Fort Sumner/House reclaimed the top spot with seven first place votes. After one week atop the 8-man standings, Lordsburg is back to No. 2. Melrose got a home win over Tatum last week to remain at No. 3 while Magdalena still sits at No. 4. Logan is the new No. 5 team after jumping two spots.

Clayton suffered its first loss and fell to No. 6 while Tatum fell to No. 7 following its loss to Melrose. Mesilla Valley remained at No. 8. While Menaul and Legacy swapped spots. Menaul is the new No. 9 team while Legacy slipped to No. 10.