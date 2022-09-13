HGTV hosts are next Jack Maddox Distinguished Lecture speakers

The JF Maddox Foundation and University of the Southwest will welcome Ben Napier and Erin Napier, hosts of Home Town on HGTV, as the next speakers in the Jack Maddox Distinguished Lecture Series.

The lecture is scheduled at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at R.N. Tydings Auditorium on the Hobbs High School campus. After the lecture, Ben and Erin Napier will host a book signing at the auditorium.

Both Ben and Erin Napier share a passion for small-town revitalization. Ben Napier is a woodworker, author, and entrepreneur with a degree in history, founder of Scotsman Co., and co-owner of Laurel Mercantile Co. He is also a past president of Laurel’s Main Street America chapter dedicated to promoting the rebirth of their historic downtown district.

Erin Napier is a designer, author, and entrepreneur with a fine arts degree, who started her career in corporate graphic design before founding her own international stationery company, Lucky Luxe, and is a founding co-owner of Laurel Mercantile Co.

They live in Laurel, Miss., with their infant daughter, Helen, where they restore homes on HGTV’s Home Town.

“Ben and Erin are both dynamic individuals and their focus on community pride, revitalization, and economic development will be valuable for Lea County,” said David Reed, chief operating officer at the JF Maddox Foundation. “We are grateful that they share the Foundation’s vision of using creativity, authenticity, and imagination to make progress for communities, and we look forward to having them share their message with our guests.”

Since 1989, the JF Maddox Foundation and University of the Southwest have partnered to host the Jack Maddox Distinguished Lecture Series. The series aims to contribute to the quality of life in Lea County, New Mexico, and the surrounding area by providing nationally recognized speakers for intellectual stimulation and entertainment. Past speakers from the lecture series include former First Lady Laura Bush, Mike Rowe, and General Colin Powell.

For additional information on the Jack Maddox Distinguished Lecture Series, please visit jfmaddox.org or call 575-492-2141. Ticket information for the event can be found on Eventbrite or by visiting jfmaddox.org.

The JF Maddox Foundation is a private family foundation in Lea County, New Mexico. Alongside its partners, the Foundation invests in education, social services, and community development for a greater quality of life for Lea County residents.