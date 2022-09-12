Southwest Symphony line up includes Michael W. Smith

For the News-Sun

The Southwest Symphony announces its 2022-23 Season, Music for America! A line up full of fun, visual and musical entertainment for the whole family, featuring something for everyone throughout the seven performances. These concerts will have audiences engaged from September until June.

Beginning with One Hit Wonders, The Songs You Hate to Love! Dancers, singers and band members will bring back memories of the 60s, 70s, 80s & 90s with period costumes and sets reminiscent of the times. Back when variety shows, disco hit parades and MTV were the norm, and inspired the looks and dances of the day. This performance will be 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at R.N. Tydings Auditorium at Hobbs High School.

In November, the Southwest Symphony Orchestra presents its Youth Series of Concerts. This year’s theme is Superheroes. Orchestra members practice and perform over a three-day period. Lea County elementary students will be bussed in on Monday and Tuesday Nov. 7 and 8 for a special educational performance from the Southwest Symphony Orchestra. The public performance of Superheroes will be 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at R.N. Tydings Auditorium.

Lubbock Christian University A Cappella Choirs will perform a special Christmas concert, set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at St. Helena Catholic Church in Hobbs. This concert will include classic and traditional Christmas songs and hymns. This moving performance will bring home the enchantment of the Holidays, so bring the family and celebrate.

This season the Southwest Symphony has worked hard to bring in a special guest to perform with the orchestra. and are pleased to announce Michael W. Smith will be performing live in concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Tydings Auditorium with the Southwest Symphony Orchestra. Michael W. Smith releases new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for more than 35 years. During his storied career, he’s written and recorded more than 36 No. 1 songs, been honored with three Grammy Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. Michael W. Smith and the Southwest Symphony Orchestra will bring his in-depth song list and legendary music. This collaboration is brought to you through the Southwest Symphony Endowment Fund.

Playing By Air will captivate the audience as traditional theatrically meets absurd comedy at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Tydings Auditorium, with a joyful fusion of music, juggling and circus. The award-winning performers of Playing By Air will share their sense of playfulness and breathtaking feats in a production enjoyed equally by adults, families and children. Audiences will be drawn into the performance with a contagious attitude of expressive play and creativity.

Formed in 2008, the Texas Guitar Quartet has been hailed as “Impeccable in every respect” by Classical Guitar Magazine. Throughout the US, Canada, Central America, Spain and China, audiences have embraced the quartet for their daring programs, dazzling virtuosity and joyful music making. They will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Hobbs First Assembly Church.

Enjoy all American classics with the Southwest Symphony Orchestra as we celebrate good ‘ol “Americana”! Hoedown from “Rodeo,” Armed Forces Salute, Summertime Medley and Memories of America Medley will bring back the nostalgia of classic American music. Not only is the music geared toward audiences of all ages, active military, veterans and first responders will be welcome free of charge to this end of season concert, scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday June 4, at Tydings Auditorium.

Season tickets are available for $100 each and will include the specially priced Michael W. Smith concert in January. Tickets are available at swsymphony.org, Music World and Q Systems Music & Sound. Individual tickets are available at the door for $25. Michael W. Smith concert tickets are limited to capacity seating. Tickets prices for this concert are $40 for individual tickets and $20 for students.