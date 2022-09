Casino Incident

In the evening of Thursday (Sept. 8) officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the Zia Park and Casino in reference to a female subject who had been possibly kidnapped.

Officers learned a female subject was forced into a silver in color Chrysler 300, bearing temporary tag number 10377Z9 that expires on Oct 12, 2022.

Officers want to confirm the safety of the female subject that is pictured.