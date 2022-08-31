Hobbs woman accused of stealing $95,000

Gabrielle Arsiaga/News-Sun

A Hobbs woman was arrested on a charge of fraud after she allegedly stole $95,000 from another woman’s bank account.

Priscilla Silva, 52, of Hobbs, was arrested Thursday on two warrants for fraud, both second-degree felonies; and failure to appear, a misdemeanor.

On May 21, 2021, HPD officers responded to the 3000 block of Gantt Avenue in reference to a possible fraud.

According to the HPD report, in May 2021 the victim noticed four separate bank transfers from her bank account to Silva. Those amounts were $15,000, $20,000, $20,000, and $40,000 all withdrawn in the month of April 2021.

The victim told officers she contacted her bank, Estacado Federal Credit Union, and told them the transactions were fraudulent after noticing the them.

When officers contacted Silva in January 2022, she told them she banks at Estacado and did have a large amount of money transferred to her account.

“(Officers) asked Priscilla if last year she had received a large sum of money in or about $95,000, Priscilla said ‘yes.’ (Officers) asked if they could talk about it,” and Silva then requested her attorney, the criminal complaint stated.

Officers also obtained a warrant for Silva’s bank account.

“The account was opened March 31, 2021 and was closed due to lack of funds Dec. 31, 2021. (Officers) noticed the charges that (the victim) had reported to have been transferred to Priscilla’s account, without her permission,” the criminal complaint stated. “(Officers) noticed each time a large deposit occurred (more than $10,000), large cash withdraws of $5,000 or more occurred immediately or within a few days. Also, (officers) observed the only money that was deposited (minus store returns) is the money (the victim) claimed to have been missing and (was) transferred to this account.”

On March 16, HPD officers talked with the victim a second time, and she told police she didn’t know Silva. But, the victim said she “knew she is the sister of (a woman who lived with her for a short time).”

The victim speculated Silva’s sister living with her a short time is how Silva got the victim’s account information.