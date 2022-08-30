Hobbs woman shot by stray bullets through wall

Gabrielle Arsiaga/News-Sun

In the wee early morning hours of Aug. 21, Hobbs Police were called to an apartment complex located on the 1400 block of East Marland in reference to a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman lying in a bedroom bleeding from her abdomen and leg, suffering from two gunshot wounds.

“(Officers) heard what sounded like screaming and cussing coming from (the apartment),” the criminal complaint states. “…(the victim) was lying on the floor, leaning against the bed, with multiple subjects standing over her holding a shirt to her stomach. (Officers) observed two bullet holes in the (victim’s) stomach approximately six inches apart.”

The victim was transported to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where she was treated for her wounds.

“(Officers) were informed later that (the victim) had suffered a gunshot wound through her stomach and another bullet had traveled through her legs,” the criminal complaint states.

The 27-year-old Hobbs woman told officers, before she was transported the hospital that the gunshot came through her wall from the apartment behind her. Officers walked around the other side of the apartment and located two bullet holes in the window coming from the neighboring apartment, “A.”

Officers made contact with the neighboring apartment and those individuals told officers they did not hear anything because they were sleeping.

A witness who lives across from the “A” apartment said he was inside of the apartment when he heard the gunshots. He said he looked out of the window and saw “a black male wearing a Levi jacket and blue hat” yelling and shooting in the air towards the apartment.

“(The witness) stated the male began to hit the from door and was yelling he was going to shoot the door if they did not answer,” the criminal complaint states. “(The witness) stated someone inside the apartment opened the door and the male went inside. (The witness) said he heard a few more gunshots and observed the male leaving through the from door.”

The damage done to the apartments was estimated at roughly $2,000.

Another witness to the shooting said he ran inside of the apartment to seek cover when the gunfire happened and when he did he saw the victim shot.

A 15 year old juvenile who lives in apartment A was questioned and placed inside of the police unit. The juvenile and his parents were questioned due to the bullets coming from their apartment.

The report does not name a suspect and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hobbs Police at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.