Hobbs up two spots in latest coaches poll

Jason Farmer/News-Sun

When the NMHSCOA preseason polls came out, the Hobbs Eagles were sitting at No. 9 in the Class 6A poll with 50 points. Cleveland was No. 1 with 187 points while La Cueva was not far behind at No. 2 with 170. Rio Rancho (126), Centennial (123), and Volcano Vista (103) rounded out the top five.

The top five schools were also the only schools to compile over 100 points.

Las Cruces was ranked No. 6 with 92 points while Los Lunas, new to the Class 6A ranks, was No. 7 with 88 points. Cibola (55) came in at No. 8 and Eldroado was 10th with 15 points.

Carlsbad and Sandia were the tied with 10 points for the first team outside the top 10.

A week later, there was a lot of change in the Class 6A top 10.

La Cueva moved up one spot into the top spot after picking up 193 points. But, centennial isn’t too far behind as the Hawks, with 187 points, are the new No. 2 team after knocking off Cleveland. The Storm slipped to No. 3 with a distant 149 points.

Volcano Vista moved up a spot to No. 4 with 130 points while Los Lunas (102) moved up two spots to No. 5.

Rio Rancho fell three spots, to No. 6 with 81 points.

Following the Eagles’ 46-7 beat down over the Clovis Wildcats on opening night, Hobbs moved up two spots, to No. 7 with 80 points.

Cibola picked up more votes, but remained in the No. 8 spot with 77 points while Las Cruces fell three spots to No. 9. The Bulldawgs picked up just 37 points in the poll. Sandia moved into the top 10, taking the final spot with 28 points.

West Mesa, which was No. 15 with just four points in the preseason, is now the first team on the outside looking in with 17 points.

As for the rest of the Lea County schools, Lovington is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A for the second straight week, even after a loss at Roswell. Jal and Eunice are still sitting in the No. 1 and 2 spots of Class 2A. Jal thumped Tucumcari 65-0 on opening night while Eunice lost to Raton, a Class 3A school.

In 8-Man football, Tatum started the season at No. 3 with 36 points, but took a tumble, falling from No. 7 after Friday’s loss at Magdalana. The Coyotes picked up just 20 points in the poll.

All five Lea County teams will return to the gridiron on Friday night. Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Tatum will all have home games while Jal will be on the road.