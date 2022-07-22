HPD recovers more than $2,500 of meth in traffic stop

HPD recovers more than $2,500 of meth in traffic stop

Gabrielle Arsiaga/News-Sun

A traffic stop lead to a drug seizure when Hobbs woman was found with close to $3,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Ashely Higdon, 31, of Hobbs, was arrested on July 8 and was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Around 2 a.m. July 8, HPD officers saw a vehicle with a broken headlight. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and officers did not pursue it.

Later the same day, officers saw the same vehicle driving west on Broadway Street and followed it to the 300 block of East White Street. HPD officers detained both the driver and passenger of the vehicle, later identified as Higdon and an unidentified male.

A K-9 unit was brought in and alerted to illegal substances being inside of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle admitted there was marijuana inside of the vehicle and told officers he did not stop earlier because he had a suspended license.

“(The driver) was advised he would have received a citation for the violation and (the driver) answered, ‘had to try,’” the criminal complaint stated.

While officers were searching the driver they also found an empty insulin syringe in his pocket.

Higdon and her two backpacks were searched. A box with a glass pipe and clear plastic bag containing a crystal substance were found. Higdon admitted to officers the substance was meth.

Officers also located a camera bag containing two more plastic baggies containing a crystal substance inside of one of the backpacks. The substance tested positive for meth.

In total, officers recovered about 81 grams of meth, one gram of marijuana, a gray brillow pad, a scale with residue, a glass pipe, blow torch, 10 syringes, and a medicine bottle which contained various medications.

The estimated street value of the drugs was about $2,397, the report stated.

The driver of the vehicle was not charged.

Higdon has priors from Farmington where she was charged with distribution of marijuana and receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies. She was convicted of the distribution charge and was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation.

For the trafficking of a controlled substance charge, Higdon was released on an unsecured bond of $5,000 on July 8. She is scheduled for a preliminary examination on July 27 before Hobbs Magistrate Willie Henry.