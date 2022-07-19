Hobbs police make arrest in check fraud case

Gabrielle Arsiaga/News-Sun

Hobbs Police have made an arrest in a case involving fraudulent checks.

In April, Wade Cavitt, owner of Lobo Nut and Bolt and Cavitt Land and Cattle reported to HPD he had several fraudulent checks cashed under both of his businesses names. Those checks amounted to about $3,600 and Cavitt had no had no idea who the individuals were who cashed them.

Approximately three months after Cavitt reported the fraud, HPD officers made an arrest.

Keith Sanders, 27, of Hobbs, was arrested on July 12 and charged with fraud over $500, under $2,500 and probation violation, both fourth-degree felonies.

According to a HPD report, on April 26, officers responded to Lobo Nut and Bolt located on the 700 block of West Marland St. in reference to a report of fraud.

Cavitt told officers someone wrote two unauthorized checks from the Lobo Nut and Bolt account and provided officers with copies of those allegedly forged checks.

The first check was dated March 18 in the amount of $1,200 and paid out to Sanders. It was cashed at Albertsons on March 21. A second check, dated April 8, was paid out to an unidentified female for the amount of $950.

When HPD officers reviewed video footage from Albertsons, Sanders, wearing a blue shirt, was seen walking to the register and handing the check to an associate. Sanders showed his ID which was copied onto the check along with Sander’s date of birth and driver’s license number.

On June 29, officers contacted Cavitt and presented two photos of Sanders and the unidentified female. Cavitt told officers he had no idea who either individual was.

“Cavitt advised they keep a record of all checks that had been used. Cavity advised that check number 24500 had been used and had a date of 10/22/2020 which was paid for the Boys and Girls Club for a total of $250. Cavity provided a copy of the original check, bank statements, and a check receipt. Cavitt advised check number 24507 had been used and had a date of 9/13/2021 which was paid for the Lea County Landfill for a total of $94.83. Cavity advised the checks cashed for the amount of $1,200 and $950 do not match their business checks and no one had authorized them,” the criminal complaint states.

The unidentified female was not charged.

Sanders has several felony charges going back to at least 2013.

He has been charged with trafficking, a second-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated burglary, a second-degree felony; unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; abandonment of a child, a misdemeanor.

Sanders is currently being held in the Lea County Detention Center, and is scheduled for a preliminary examination on July 28 before Magistrate Judge Clipper Miller.