Eagles host first 7-on-7 of the summer

Jason Farmer/News-Sun

The Hobbs football team is heading into its fourth season under Ken Stevens’ tutelage and for the first time during his tenure, the Eagles finally got to have what Stevens would consider a normal offseason program.

“This is our first complete offseason,” the Eagles’ coach said. “We are going on our fourth football season, but it is our first true year where we have had a complete offseason, a complete summer. We are excited to see that hard work pay off this fall.”

Tuesday night that offseason program was seen by fans in the stands as the Eagles hosted a 7-on-7 with Roswell High and Tularosa. Lovington was also supposed to participate, but the Wildcats decided to stay home when Mother Nature showed up.

“It was a joy. We had great weather for it,” Hobbs coach Ken Stevens said. “It is nice to get back to doing something that is pretty close to football. It is nice not to have to deal with COVID and worry about all those restrictions just to get out here and be kids, coach, and have fun.”

Still, even with only two visiting teams, the players got to line up against someone other than themselves for a change and that was well received.

“I am just really excited to play and be starting,” Hobbs quarterback Omar Argott said. “I am just going to get out there and play the best that I can. I have been waiting for this chance for a while now, so hopefully I put enough work in and we get a state ring this year.”

Hobbs senior-to-be Kaden Trevino enjoyed being able to work on aspects of his game against defenders from other teams.

“We were learning a bunch of new plays,” Trevino said, “so it felt good to go against a real defense. We had been going against our own defense and it was getting repetitive, so going against a fresh defense, it was nice to learn the plays against them.”

With action going on both ends of the field, Hobbs was facing Roswell at one end and Tularosa at the other end, the players gave all their effort and the fans in the stands could hear players being vocal, cheering on their teammates after big plays.

“Getting to feel what you are going to play against in actual pads in the actual season,” Argott said, “so it was nice to play against someone else than our own defense.”

The Eagles coach thought all three teams performed well, not only on the field, but when it came to sportsmanship as well.

“I thought all the teams did a good job of keeping the competitive fire in check,” the Eagles’ coach said. “Sometimes it can get a little chippy and I thought everyone kept their cool good. I thought everyone competed really hard and all the teams benefited and were able to get better. That was the purpose of this.”

Even though the Eagles have a new starting quarterback this year in Argott, who will be a senior, he has plenty of returning weapons in wide receivers Trevino, Ethan Vanlandingham, and Evan Ortega.

“We have three starters back at the receiver position,” Stevens said. “That is going to help Omar out tremendously and Omar is going to do an outstanding job for us.”

Even though it was the Eagles’ first 7-on-7, Trevino was excited by what he saw from his teammates on the field.

“Seeing Omar throw good balls, completions, and everybody getting open,” the Eagles’ wide receiver said. “It is really nice to see everybody coming together as a team.”

The Eagles will have one more home 7-on-7 when they host Portales on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. After that, the Eagles play at Roswell on July 12 in a similar set -up to what Hobbs had on Tuesday night. The Eagles will then close out their 7-on-7 schedule in Portales when they play at the ENMU Tournament.