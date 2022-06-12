Hobbs man arrested for 15th time

Gabrielle Arsiaga/News-Sun

Seth Alvarado, 28, of Hobbs was arrested for the 15th time and charged with criminal damage to property and breaking entering — both fourth-degree felonies — when police said he was caught June 4 breaking into a local Mexican restaurant, destroying a computer and stealing several bottles of liquor.

Around 2:05 p.m. June 4, HPD officers were called to the 3500 block North Lovington Highway in response to a commercial burglary alarm. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a door on the southeast side of the building hanging open.

Officers made entry into the business and saw several cash registers open and a door with pry marks on it — an indication of a break in.

When officers reviewed video footage they saw a male prying a door open with a shovel on the southeast corner of the building. The male is then seen on the video making entry into the building and walking towards the bar. He then is seen destroying electronic equipment with the shovel and taking several bottles of alcohol before leaving the restaurant.

The owners were contacted and valued the damages at around $3,000.

Officers searched the vicinity of the building for the suspect and found Alvarado walking about 1,000 feet from the building. Alvarado was noted to be wearing the same items of clothing seen in the surveillance video.

Alvarado refused to speak with HPD officers, but was found in possession of an unknown female’s ID, wallet and miscellaneous items.

Alvarado has a lengthy criminal history and has been arrested and charged nine times with auto burlgary, three times with probation violation, two times with resisting evading or obstructing and officer, two times with tampering with evidence, two times with possession of a controlled substance, one time each with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, larceny of a motor vehicle, contempt of court, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In 2017, Alvarado was convicted of two counts of burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, all fourth-degree felonies. He served no jail time and was sentenced to a year and a half of supervised probation.

In 2018, while on supervised probation, Alvarado plead guilty to the charge of burglary of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He served no jail time and was sentenced to a year and a half on supervised probation.

Also in 2018, also while on supervised probation, Alvarado was found guilty on two counts of burglary of a vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies. He was sentenced to serve no jail time followed by a year and a half on supervised probation.

In 2019, still on supervised probation, Alvarado was convicted on charges of burglary of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was sentenced again with a year and a half on supervised probation.

2021, Alvarado was charged with burglary of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The charges were dismissed in this case.

Alvarado is scheduled for a preliminary examination of July 20 before Hobbs Magistrate Willie Henry.