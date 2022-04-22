Mike Rowe to speak at the Jack Maddox Lecture Series May 5

The JF Maddox Foundation and University of the Southwest welcome back Mike Rowe, best known as the “dirtiest man on TV,” as the next speaker in the Jack Maddox Distinguished Lecture Series at 7 p.m. on May 5 at R.N. Tydings Auditorium on the Hobbs High School campus.

Earlier in the day, at 12 p.m., Rowe will be speaking at the ribbon cutting for the Career and Technical Education Center of Hobbs.

As a result of meeting and working with hardworking people across the country on the iconic TV series Dirty Jobs, Rowe founded the mikeroweWORKS Foundation — a 501(c)(3) public charity that debunks myths and misperceptions about the trades and helps close the skills gap. The foundation has granted millions of dollars in work ethic scholarships.

“The last time Mike came to speak to our community, CTECH was in its infancy and yet Mike’s message about closing the skills gap and getting back to work really resonated with our crowd.” said Ray Caraway, CEO of the JF Maddox Foundation.

In addition to serving as CEO of the mikroweWORKS Foundation, Rowe rebooted an all-new season of Dirty Jobs on Discovery and Discovery+ where he joins a new batch of hard workers responsible for building America’s infrastructure and aren’t afraid to get dirty.

You can also watch Rowe on the hit shows “ S i x Degrees” on Disc o v – ery+ or “ S o m e – b o dy ’ s G o t t a Do It” on TBN or Pure Flix, or listen to his popular weekly podcast “The Way I Heard It” on all major listening apps.

“Mike is one of my favorite speakers,” stated David Reed, senior program officer at the JF Maddox Foundation. “He is easily one of the most talented storytellers I have seen and we are excited to have him back.”

The JF Maddox Foundation, together with the University of the Southwest, has hosted the Jack Maddox Distinguished Lecture Series since 1989. The purpose of the series is to contribute to the quality of life in Lea County, New Mexico and the surrounding area by providing nationally recognized speakers for intellectual stimulation and entertainment.

The series has presented world renown speakers such as Malcolm Gladwell, Condoleezza Rice, and Peyton Manning.

For further information and details on obtaining tickets to the Jack Maddox Distinguished Lecture Series please visit jfmaddox.org or call 575-492-2141.