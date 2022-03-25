Arrest made in $113,000 in equipment theft

GABRIELLE ARSIAGA/NEWS-SUN

A Hobbs man was arrested on March 11 after officials said he was caught with more than $113,000 worth of stolen equipment and trailers.

Alberto Trevizo, 42, of Hobbs, was arrested on March 11 on warrants for receiving stolen property, over $20,000 a second-degree felony; receiving stolen property, over $2,500, under $20,000, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, over $500, under $2,500, a fourth-degree felony.

On Feb. 7, Lea County Sheriff’s Investigators were contacted about an excavator that was stolen from a work site on Kansas and Grimes and belonged to Constructors Inc.

Constructors Inc. employees tracked the excavator to a location on the 5900 block of South Gasper Street and informed investigators of its location.

Deputies arrived at the home on Gasper and confirmed the excavator found at the home was the one that was reported stolen from the work site.

This excavator wasn’t the only item recovered as stolen property though.

While deputies were searching the property, they allegedly recovered a stolen backhoe, belonging to Constructors Inc. ($38,000); a tractor reported stolen to HPD ($28,000); enclosed trash trailer reported stolen to LCSO ($8,000); utility trailer reported stolen out of Ector County ($37,000); 2012 Terex Corporation Light Trailer that had the VIN number tampered with (unknown owner $2,500); black utility trailer with wood panel sides and floor (unknown owner); and a black painted utility trailer with wood panel floor and storage box at the tongue (unknown owner).

The Gaspoer property owner told deputies her husband, had someone working on the property and Alberto Trevizo is the one who brought the excavator onto the property. She also told deputies that “Alberto is always bringing items out to their property at night and doesn’t like him on the property, but her husband … allows him to be on the property.”

According to the husband, the excavator was brought on the property on Feb. 6 by Trevizo to do some work and Trevizo always brings stuff out to his property to store but is not aware of where he gets those items.

Trevizo claimed to have rented the excavator from a Ruben on Dal Paso and Kansas Street and provided deputies with a phone number that was not a working number. Trevizo also stated Ruben dropped off the excavator at the location for him.

When deputies were searching Trevizo, deputies found the keys to the excavator in the right front pocket of his jeans.

On Feb. 17, LCSO investigators received an email from a Charles Johnson Jr. who stated he made a police report with Lovington Police Department officers in Dec. 2021 due to someone breaking into his property and stealing several items.

Johnson told investigators he was informed by a friend about deputies recovering stolen property and could contact the Sheriff’s office about his stolen items. Johnson provided investigators with paperwork for a light tower and it was returned to him.

Trevizo was released and is scheduled to appear on April 5 for a preliminary examination for Lovington Magistrate David Finger.