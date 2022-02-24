One dead in officer involved shooting

Hobbs police blocked off a stretch of North Turner Street near the 1800 block Thursday for an ongoing investigation of an officer involved shooting.

Early reports indicated an unidentified HPD officer attempted to help a stranded motorist and the encounter turned deadly.

During the stop, the driver, a male, attempted to flee the scene on foot and fired a weapon at officers. Officers returned fire. Both the officer and the suspect sustained gunshot injuries and were transported to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital for treatment.

The driver later died at the hospital.

A passenger in the vehicle, Janessa Garcia Perez, 28, of Hobbs, attempted to flee the area in a police vehicle while officers were rendering aid to driver who was shot. Perez crashed the police vehicle and fled on foot.

Perez is still at large and being sought by law enforcement officers.

New Mexico State Police were called in by HPD and are in charge of the investigation.

Residents are advised by police to not approach Perez but to contact HPD at 575-397-9265 or New Mexico State Police at 505-629-7104 if they are aware of her whereabouts.

Information will be updated as details become available.

