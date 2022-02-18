Hobbs golf coach honored again

Jason Farmer/News-Sun

For the second time in five years, Hobbs golf coach Victor Rotunno is being honored by the National High School Athletics Coaches Association (NHSACA). In 2018 Rotunno was honored as the Region 8 Coach of the Year and now the Eagles’ golf coach is being honored again.

Region 8 of the NHSACA covers California, Hawai’i, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah.

“I am very honored, humbled, and proud,” Rotunno said. “I am grateful and appreciative to receive both awards. To be awarded by the NHSACA a second time is very rewarding in itself.”

Rotunno’s Eagle golf team won the Class 5A state championship in 2021, carding a 290 and beating runner-up Piedra Vista by 11 strokes. It was the second team championship for the Eagles under Rotunno’s guidance. The Eagles also won the 2012 title.

With his Region 8 win, Rotunno is now in the running for the National Coach of the Year award which will be announced, and awarded, in June at the national conference in Iowa on June 18 to 22.

The NHSACA isn’t the only award for

Rotunno though. The Eagles’ golf coach also picked up the NFHS Region 6 for 2021. Region 6 is comprised of New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Like his NHSACA award, Rotunno has also won the NFHS Region 6 award before. The Eagles’ golf coach was honored by the NFHS back in 2017.

Hobbs’ 2022 season begins on March 18 when the Eagles host the Buck Brandon Classic at Rockwind Community Links.