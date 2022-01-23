Lawsuit on new Congressional map for N.M.

The following is a copy of the lawsuit filed contesting the New Mexico’s new U.S. Congressional Districts after they were approved by the N.M. Legislature in December and the bill was signed by the governor:

STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF LEA

FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

REPUBLICAN PARTY OF NEW MEXICO, DAVID GALLEGOS, TIMOTHY JENNINGS, DINAH VARGAS, MANUEL GONZALES, JR., BOBBY AND DEE ANN KIMBRO,

and PEARL GARCIA, Plaintiffs,

v. No.

MAGGIE TOLOUSE OLIVER in her official

capacity as New Mexico Secretary of State, MICHELLE LUJAN GRISHAM in her official capacity as Governor of New Mexico, HOWIE MORALES in his official capacity as New Mexico Lieutenant Governor and President of the New Mexico Senate, MIMI STEWART in her official capacity

as President Pro Tempore of the New Mexico Senate, and BRIAN EGOLF in his official capacity as Speaker of the New Mexico House of Representatives,

Defendants.

VERIFIED COMPLAINT FOR VIOLATION OF

NEW MEXICO CONSTITUTION ARTICLE II, SECTION 18

COME NOW Plaintiffs Republican Party of New Mexico, David Gallegos, Timothy Jennings, Dinah Vargas, Manuel Gonzales Jr., Bobby and Dee Ann Kimbro and Pearl Garcia (collectively “Plaintiffs”), by and through their attorneys, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP (Eric Burris, Harold D. Stratton, Jr., Chris Murray (pro hac vice forthcoming), and Julian Ellis (pro hac vice forthcoming)) and Harrison Hart, LLC (Carter Harrison), and for their Complaint for Violation of Article II, Section 18 of the New Mexico Constitution (the “Complaint”) against Defendants allege as follows: