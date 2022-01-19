Hobbs man injured in airplane crash

News-Sun Staff Report

A Hobbs man was injured in an airplane crash on Friday the Texas Department of Transportation reported.

On Monday, Texas DPS sergeant Steven Blanco reported Dennis Harrington, 70, of Hobbs, was in stable condition at the Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas after crashing his Piper PA22 TripAcer airplane at around 7:18 p.m., Texas time, on Friday.

According to the report, high winds might have played a part in the crash that occurred when Harrington attempted to land at the Lamesa airport, about 15 miles east of Lamesa, Texas, to re-fuel the plane he was piloting. Harrington’s flight plan indicated he was flying from Addison, Texas to Hobbs.

The report states while descending to the Lamesa airport, Harrington lost control of the plane and crash landed. The report also indicated Harrington suffer minor injuries from the crash.