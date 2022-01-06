NM adopts revised CDC COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announced on Wednesday that it is implementing revised federal guidance surrounding isolation and quarantine for COVID-19, effective on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

On Dec. 27the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reduced its recommended COVID guidelines for isolation (when you are sick or infected with COVID) and quarantine (following exposure) from ten days to five days, along with other critical guidance.

At home tests are valuable tools to stop the spread of COVID, and the following updated protocols clarify what to do with a COVID-19 at-home test result:

Positive test result:

Stay home for 5 days (both vaccinated and unvaccinated).

You DO NOT need to get an additional PCR test.

If you have no symptoms after 5 DAYS, you can leave your house but wear a mask for 5 more days.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever is gone for 24 hours.

To prevent the spread of COVID, tell anyone you have recently had close contact with and encourage them to get tested, monitor for symptoms, and reduce exposure to other people.

Negative test result:

With Symptoms (both vaccinated and unvaccinated):

If possible, get a PCR test OR repeat at-home test in 1-2 days.

Stay at home until you know your second test result.

If you test positive, follow the guidelines for a positive test result.

If you test negative again, no other test is needed at this time.

If you can’t get a test, assume you are positive and stay home.

No Symptoms (*depends on vaccination status; see below):

No other test is needed at this time, except: If you had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

*If you are up to date on all COVID vaccines that you are eligible for:

Wear a mask around others for 10 days; test on day 5 if possible

*If you are unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated, or without a booster (not up to date on all COVID vaccines):

Stay at home for 5 DAYS.

Then wear a mask around others for 5 MORE DAYS.

Test on day 5, if possible.

If you develop symptoms, stay home and refer to “Have Symptoms” guidance.

If you have any questions on home tests, please visit cv.nmhealth.org/selftestor call the Coronavirus Hotline: 1-855-600-3453

In the coming days, DOH anticipates that CDC will offer additional updated recommendations surrounding K-12 and high risk congregate settings such as nursing homes, homeless shelters, and correctional facilities.

For more information on DOH guidance please visit cv.nmhealth.org/covid-vaccine/.

To find vaccine locations near you, visit vaccinenm.org, vaccines.gov, or call NMDOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3453, available every day from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Language assistance is available.

New Mexicans who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to a COVID-positive person should get tested immediately. (Testing sites are listed at findatestNM.org; New Mexicans can also order free at-home tests through Vault.) Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.

DOH continues to recommend limited travel and exposure to large crowds. Additionally, masking is required for all individuals when indoors.