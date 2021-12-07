Hobbs youth charged with kidnapping

Mother, boy also arrested in connection with Nov. 2 shooting

A 15-year-old Hobbs male was arrested by Hobbs police on Dec. 2 and charged with kidnapping after police reviewed video footage connected to a Nov. 2 incident involving a pellet gun.

Police also arrested Karen Gomez in connection with the Nov. 2 case, and issued an arrest warrant for the second juvenile connected to the case.

According to an HPD report, HPD detectives were conducting an investigation involving a pellet gun on Nov. 21. During that investigation, HPD detectives were provided a search warrant and collected evidence relating to the Nov. 2 incident.

When HPD detectives reviewed video footage from the suspect’s apartment, they “observed other events unrelated (to the Nov. 2 incident) to be concerning,” the report stated.

Three juveniles were seen in the video footage of the living room, with one of them being the 15-year-old suspect. The other two juveniles involved were the two 12 year old suspects connected to the Nov. 2 shooting, the report stated.

“On the other couch facing south, I observed (one of the juveniles) forcefully pinned down by (the 15-year-old suspect),” the HPD officer’s report states.

The report goes on to graphically describe violent acts performed on the juvenile by the suspect, and the suspect holding the juvenile against his will. The report also details how the suspect used threats of violence against the other juvenile to entice participation.

At one point on the video, one of the juveniles is heard calling to his mother for help. She ignored the plea.

“Mom!” one of the juveniles is heard yelling on the video.

“Shut up,” the mother is heard yelling back.

The suspect is heard laughing.

After repeated violent acts against the juvenile and holding him against his will, the suspect is heard on the video telling the juvenile “You need to stop being a (expletive) and do something.”

The suspect was arrested and charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

Because the suspect is also a juvenile, he was referred to the Juvenile Probation Office.

In relation to the Nov. 2 incident, HPD also arrested Gomez — the mother of the juvenile in this case and the suspect in the Nov. 2 shooting case. She was charged with three counts of abuse or neglect of a child, all third-degree felonies; and felon in possession of a firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both fourth-degree felonies. Because Gomez is a convicted felon and was in possession of a firearm, she was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

According to an HPD release, Gomez is seen in video footage retrieved from the apartment by police. She is seen waving and pointing the firearm towards the children at her residence and then handing the firearm to the 15-year-old male suspect who was arrested in this case. The 15-year-old male is seen leaving the residence and then returning.

Police were able to recover the firearm in the bedroom of Gomez.

A second warrant was issued for the second juvenile who is also connected to the Nov. 2 shooting. There is an active arrest warrant and the juvenile will be charged with four counts of accessory to wit: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, all third-degree felonies; and two counts of aggravated assault, both fourth-degree felonies, when the warrant is executed in Texas — where his mother stated she had taken the juvenile.

