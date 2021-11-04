Hobbs remains mayor of Eunice

Eunice Mayor Billy Hobbs on Tuesday retained his office, going into a second term, in a race against challenger Donald Allen Owings. The unofficial tally was 249-219, a margin of 53 percent to 47 percent.

“It feels great to serve the citizens of Eunice,“ Hobbs said. With a long list of projects yet to be completed, Hobbs campaigned to remain at the helm.

Eunice voters in Tuesday’s Regular Local Election saw more contested races than any other community in Lea County, in addition to property tax questions. A total of 476 registered electors residing in the city cast their ballots.

Meanwhile, Eunice City Council incumbents Gerardo “Jerry” Corral and William “Willy” Dean saw John Dean Davis and Charles N. Dudley Jr. added to the council, rounding out half of the eight seats in the city’s decision-making body.

Failing to garner enough votes to be in the top four was candidate

Marion K. “Kay” White. The vote counts were Davis, 321; Dean, 320; Corral, 239; Dudley, 236; and White, 165. Voters were asked pick four, with the top four of the five candidates to win.

After the votes were counted and finding he was elected to a fourth term as councilor, Corral said, “I didn’t have a specified agenda. I think if the people wanted to put me back on the council, I would continue doing what I was doing, keeping a sharp eye on the finances and make sure we don’t get into trouble down the line, or be prepared to act if we do get in trouble.”

Municipal Judge Carlton Glen Jenkins, running unopposed, garnered 350 votes.

For the Eunice Municipal School Board, Matthew Ray Coy won with 354 votes to challenger Celina L. Montanez’ 150 votes.

Running unopposed, school board member Alice Elove Hahn received 403 votes.

For the Eunice Special Hospital District board, Cari N. Coy unseated incumbent Charles M. Hobbs Jr. with a margin of 344-141 votes.

Hospital District board member Shannon Rae Cummins, running unopposed, garnered 369 votes.

Three two-mill levy questions also appeared on the Eunice voters’ ballot, two for the school district and one for the hospital district.

With an unofficial vote count of 306 for to 158 against, Eunice voters approved a two-mill property tax, two dollars for every $1,000 net taxable value for each year from 2022 through 2027, for capital improvements.

A second property tax question for Eunice Public Schools buildings, also a two-mill levy for the same time period, passed with a tally of 304-175.

Finally, a continuation of the Eunice Special Hospital District property tax, also for two dollars on every $1,000 net taxable value through the year 2026, passed muster with the voters at an unofficial count of 287-185 for maintenance and operation of the hospital facilities.