Hobbs duo accused in copper wire theft

Hobbs Police Department officers arrested two suspects after the duo allegedly stole approximately $700 worth of loose, unstripped copper wire from a local business.

Isaiah Nickson, 30, of Hobbs, was arrested on Oct. 28 on a warrant for larceny over $500 under $2,500, a fourth-degree felony. Beverly Baca, 24, of Hobbs, was arrested on Oct. 9 and charged with larceny over $500, under $2,500, a fourth-degree felony.

HPD officers responded to a business on the 2300 block of North Jefferson Street on Oct. 4 in reference to theft of #2 copper wire.

When HPD detectives arrived, they were told by responding officers the statement made by an employee of the business. According to the employee, there was approximately 200 pounds ($700 worth) of loose, unstripped copper wire on the exterior southwest corner of the business now missing and unaccounted for.

The employee of the business had security video footage of the incident and allegedly observed an older model flatbed pickup truck drive onto the property on Oct. 3, proceed to back up on the south side of the building and two people were seen getting out of the truck.

The two suspects were identified by officers as Isaiah Nickson and Beverly Baca based off of previous encounters. The employee told officers neither Nickson nor Baca had permission to remove the wire.

After the two suspects exited the vehicle, Nickson and Baca were allegedly seen walking back and forth to place the loose copper wire onto the flatbed portion of the vehicle.

According to the report, once all of the wire was loaded onto the vehicle, both Baca and Nickson entered the truck and left the property, northbound on Jefferson Street.

Detectives walked to the rear of the business where the wire was taken and saw the ground to have multiple impressions in the dirt consistent to wire being drug on the ground. Multiple shoe impressions were also seen in the dirt, with one set of prints having more impressions on the ground than the other set.

Baca is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Nov. 10 before Hobbs Magistrate Willie Henry.

Nickson is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Nov. 10 before Magistrate Clipper Miller.