Owner of new baby boutique says store meets a Hobbs need

Like most of us who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, we do everything in our power to try to keep their memory going.

One local resident has attempted to do just that with the grand opening of her baby boutique, Joseph’s Heartland.

Joseph’s Heartland is located at 3900 North Lovington Highway and held its ribbon cutting on Saturday.

Chelse Gambino, owner of Joseph’s Heartland lost her husband December 2020 due to COVID-19 and as a way of always remembering him, Gambino’s store’s sign displays a yellow heart, which is a symbol that represents those lives lost to COVID-19.

Gambino told the News-Sun she opened the store after seeing a need in the community and everyone having to travel out of town to get good, quality clothing for their infant.

“I’ve just been hearing everybody wanting something like that in Hobbs and always being frustrated with driving to Lubbock to shop,” Gambino said. “Hobbs’ residents have been seeking quality baby clothes and baby items and those are the things that we will be carrying.”

Joseph’s Heartland specializes in premature to 24-month-old baby clothing, but carries clothing up to six years of age for both boys and girls.

According to Gambino, though the build was a process, she believes she will be supplying a much needed item to the community and its residents.

With hopes to eventually grow to carrying baby furniture, right now the store handles baby registries, carries various baby items such as strollers, clothing, diaper bags and toys.