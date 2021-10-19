Road Victory… Eagles’ football doubles up Knights in Las Cruces

The Hobbs football team snapped its three-game losing skid Saturday as the Eagles beat Organ Mountain (formerly Oñate) 56-28 in Las Cruces. The win was the fourth of the year for Hobbs and its first when allowing the opposition to score.

The win was the Eagles fifth straight over the Knight.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 4-4 on the season and move to 1-1 in district play while Organ Mountain drops to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in district. The Knights have now lost 10 of their last 11 district games dating back to 2019.

The Eagles will return to Las Cruces on Friday when they face undefeated Centennial at Las Cruces’ Field of Dreams.

Colton Graham and Diego Baeza teamed up to carry the Eagles’ offense. Baeza had three rushing touchdowns on 18 carries while Graham completed 16 passes, four of which ended up in the end zone.

Despite a fumble from Baeza and Graham throwing an interception, the Eagles were still able to build a 21-7, thanks to a kickoff return for a touchdown, lead heading into the intermission.

Organ Mountain recovered an onside kick to open the second half and drove more than 60 yards to make it a one-score game again, but the Knights struggled to stop Hobbs’ offensive attack. Organ Mountain scored again in the final three minutes of the third period, cutting Hobbs’ lead to 35-21, but didn’t find the end zone again until the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Hobbs scored on the third play of the fourth quarter to go up 42-21 and scored again minutes later to take a 49-21 lead. The Eagles drove in the dagger on a two-yard touchdown run with 5:19 remaining, nabbing a 35-point lead and establishing a running clock. Organ Mountain running back Zack Tarango scored on an 11-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds to stop the running clock, although his score did little beside secure a 56-28 final score.

Graham had 166 yards passing, and 52 yards rushing. The senior quarterback threw two touchdown passes to Kaden Trevino while Sylas Serna and Corbin Thompson each hauled in one scoring pass.

Trevino led the Eagle receivers with 77 yards on six catches while Evan Ortega also had six catches to go with 57 yards.

On the ground, Baeza pilled up 88 yards to lead a Hobbs offense that ran for 224 yards off of 38 carries by eight different backs.

Stephen Wagner of the Las Cruces Sun-News contributed to this story.