Stabbing kills one, injures two others

A stabbing that happened on the 2600 block of North Dal Paso Street in Hobbs on Sept. 10 resulted in one person dying and two others being sent to the hospital.

In a statement to the News-Sun, Lt. Mark Munroe with the Hobbs Police Department said on Wednesday due to the stabbing being an ongoing investigation, the department could provide little information as to what happened. The News-Sun attempted to contact police about this incident on several occasions prior to Wednesday but did not receive a call back.

“We did have two individuals who had been stabbed,” Munroe said. “Three people went to the hospital for injuries and based on the information that we have we had one individual, Sabre Carney, who did die due to the wounds that he suffered. The other individual who was stabbed is currently out of the hospital.”

In total, three were injured. Carney, Oscar Espinoza and Tanner Schumaker, were sent to the hospital, with one victim, Carney, 31, of Hobbs. succumbing to his injuries. Espinoza was stabbed as well and sent to ICU at another hospital. It is unknown if Schumaker was a victim as well or the offender, Munroe said.

“At this point, we have not filed any charges in this case so it is still being investigated,” Munroe said. “(Schumaker) is definitely being looked at as a person of interest. It could be someone who would be eventually identified as either a victim or a suspect depending on our conclusion of what we find.”

Munroe said he cannot confirm what happened that night due to several versions of the incident circulating around.

“The exact incident of how it started and who is criminally responsible, we are still looking into,” Munroe said. “I can’t give you a definitive this is what happened because this is still something we are working through.”

“We are continuing to do more interviews of people that come forward and we have not made a conclusion or filed any charges at this point in time,” Munroe said.

Anybody with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Captain Wright or Lieutenant Munroe with the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265.