Hobbs Hispano Chamber gives out awards

Despite the Hobbs Hispano Chamber of Commerce being unable to hold an official annual award banquet for award recipients, the Chamber still held a dinner to show appreciation for business leaders.

With about 20 people in attendance, the dinner was held at the White House Event Venue, on North Jefferson St. in Hobbs.

Susana Arvizu, the HHCoC board president, told the News-Sun the reason the Chamber is not holding a large banquet this year is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“COVID hit too close to home,” Arvizu said. “A couple of our board directors will not be at the dinner because of COVID and an award recipient won’t either due to COVID. (The Chamber) don’t want anyone feeling left out for not receiving invitations. Originally, we had planned to cancel the event all together, but after conversation with David Shaw from Nor-Lea he felt it would be safe if we kept it to a small group in an outdoor setting so we decided to recognize the recipients with a nice dinner.”

Lea County Commissioner Jonathan Sena served as master of ceremonies for the evening, introducing each segment of the evening’s festivities.

Sena spoke of the obstacles the business owners had to endure the past year due to COVID-19 related mandates and closures.

“You folks are courageous and you’re hard workers,” Sena said. “We appreciate all of the hard work you do throughout the year and you being here tonight.”

Arvizu agreed with Sena stating, “We wanted to be able to recognize those important leaders in our community, those people who are still going forward and making an impact. No pandemic can stop us.”

With servers dressed to a “T” in traditional Hispanic wear, including sombreros embroidered with “Viva Mexico” and neck ties, the theme of the banquet spoke to the hard work the chamber and its members put in to show their appreciation to business owners.

Rosa Carrillo of Hobbs is one of those business owners who didn’t allow the pandemic to stop her from being successful.

“You were picked for this award because of your volunteer-ism,” Arvizu stated about Carrillo. “Ever since you’ve started on the board with the Hobbs Hispano Chamber of Commerce and even after leaving the board, you still continue to help us. Anytime that we’ve asked you’ve never said no. And even when you couldn’t be there, your husband was there or you got staff to be there. Not only with us, but now that you serve on other boards as well they all had the same thing to say about you. We are all grateful for you.”

Carrillo owns Got Safety and says her entrepreneurship grew from a realization she would have to support her two girls on her own after a divorce.

Despite the trials and tribulations Carillo has gone through in building her business in a predominately male industry, Carrillo flourished and today serves on the United Way board and Covenant Hospital board, as well as volunteers her time with the Hispano board as well.

After dinner was served, awards were given to Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year.

The award for Young Entrepreneur of the Year went to Leeroy Rivas of The Rivas Real Estate Team. Volunteer of the Year was Rosa Carillo of Got Safety. Maria Bonita restaurant was named Business of the Year, and Business Person of the Year was awarded to Armando Ornelas of Armando Ornelas State Farm.