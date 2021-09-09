Two killed in accident west of Jal

At about 6:36 a.m., on Sept. 7, New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on NM Highway 128 near milepost 21, west of Jal.

Jesse Godfrey, 39, of Odessa, Texas, and Aaron Moreno, 24, of Midland, Texas — a passenger in Godfrey’s pickup — both sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Godfrey and Moreno were pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

The initial investigation stated a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Godfrey, and occupied with an additional three passengers, were traveling west on NM Highway 128 from Jal.

The pickup driven by Godfrey crossed over into oncoming traffic of the eastbound lane for unknown reasons and struck the left side of an eastbound 2013 International Commercial Motor Vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old-male.

After that crash, the Godfrey’s truck was struck additionally by an eastbound 2019 GMC pickup driven by a 40-year-old male.

The two other passengers in Godfrey’s Dodge, a 27-and 28-year-old male, both sustained unknown injuries. The 27-year-old refused medical treatment on scene and the 28-year-old was transported by emergency medical services to an area hospital.

The driver of the CMV sustained unknown injuries in the crash and was transported by emergency medical services to an area hospital in Kermit, Texas, while the driver of the GMC pickup was uninjured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash, according the NMSP. Seatbelts were properly utilized by all occupants of the vehicles involved, except for Moreno in the Dodge. The crash is still under investigation by the NMSP.