Three arrested for shoplifting

Hobbs Police Department officers arrested three individuals after they were allegedly caught shoplifting from a retail store.

Jerry Nessmith, 33, of Lovington, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with conspiracy, a fourth-degree felony.

Cheyenne Wyllys, 27, of Hobbs, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with shoplifting over $500 under $2,500, a fourth-degree felony.

David Mojarro, 42, of Lovington, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with shoplifting over $500 under $2,500, a fourth-degree felony.

On Aug. 22, Hobbs Police Department officers responded to the 3800 block north Lovington Highway on a shoplifting call.

According to the report, officers were sitting in the parking lot of the grocery store when “Eagle Intelligence reported they received a call about a male attempting to push a shopping cart out of the store through the garden center.”

Officers drove their vehicle to the east side of the parking lot and met with the alleged shoplifters (Wyllys and Mojarro).

While officers were investigating the theft, Loss Prevention for the grocery store pointed to a truck that was leaving and told officers the stolen items were inside of that truck. Officers drove after the vehicle and conducted a stop.

“Upon contact, officer(s) observed numerous unpaid items inside the bed and cab of the vehicle that belonged to (the grocery store) and made contact with the driver who stated that he did not know the items were placed inside his vehicle.”

According to the report, officers detained Wyllys and Mojarro in connection with the alleged shoplifting and took them to the Loss Prevention office of the grocery store.

When officers watched the video of the alleged shoplifting, they saw Wyllys “standing next to a cart with 2 TVs and a soundbar. I (the officer) then watched as Cheyenne removed several other small items from her cart and concealed them in her backpack. David placed a plant in the cart, and then both individuals pushed the cart out of the fire exit bypassing the final point of sale making no attempt to pay for the items in their possession,” the report states.

When officers investigated the alleged shoplifting, they learned “that the male who initially shoplifted placed the unpaid items in Jerry’s vehicle. Jerry then attempted to leave the scene with the items.”

According to the report, Wyllys and Mojarro admitted to the alleged shoplifting with Mojarro stating he committed the theft “because he was behind on rent.”

The items that were allegedly removed from the store amounted to approximately $667.99.

Nessmith is currently being held in the Lea County Detention Center on a $1,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on Sept. 23 before Hobbs Magistrate Clipper Miller.

Wyllys is currently being held in the Lea County Detention Center on a $2,500 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on Sept. 22 before Hobbs Magistrate Willie Henry.

Mojarro is currently being held in the Lea County Detention Center on a $1,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on Sept. 22 before Hobbs Magistrate Willie Henry.