Lady Eagles rally past Compass at Fillie Festival

DENVER CITY, Texas – The Hobbs volleyball team is looking for some traction, looking to start establishing itself at this very early stage of the season.

Playing in Thursday’s Fillie Festival at Denver City High School – and posting a comeback win in its matinee game – should go a long way toward doing so. The Lady Eagles shook off a three-set loss to Big Spring earlier in the day by rallying from a set down to beat Compass Academy, 25-27, 25-18, 25-18, giving themselves a chance to win the tournament Saturday, but also a chance for more on-the-job training, a chance to improve.

“We’re just starting our season now, so it was good to play in a tournament,” Hobbs head coach Stacy Williams said. “We need a tournament now because these girls are just getting in the feel of playing with each other.”

“We like to win,” Eagles junior outside hitter Wisdom Anthony said with a smile. “So we’re just playing hard. We had to get our passes right, so that’s what happened.”

Hobbs jumped to a 3-0 lead in the opening set against Compass, and was eventually just two points away from victory – up 23-19 – later in the set, when Compass tore off five straight points to take a 24-23 edge.

After a Hobbs timeout, an Aniya Joseph kill forged a 24-all tie. Compass went up 25-24, and Hobbs tied it at 25, but an unreturnable shot and a ball hit out by Hobbs gave Compass a 27-25 victory.

The Lady Eagles trailed 13-9 in the second set before reeling off five straight points to take a 14-13 advantage. After Compass tied it at 14, Hobbs won six straight to go up 20-14 – giving the Lady Eagles a stretch of winning 11 points out of 12. And Compass was never closer than five for the rest of the set, as the Eagles went on to win 25-18 and tie the match.

Hobbs trailed 4-1 in the third set, and was down 13-12 later before surging ahead by winning four straight points and going up 16-13. Leading 21-18, the Lady Eagles scored the last four straight – including an Anthony kill – to win it.

By pulling off the comeback, Hobbs propelled itself into Saturday’s Gold Bracket.

“And that’s what we wanted,” Williams said, “and that’s what we needed. Because you’re guaranteed more games in that Gold Bracket.”

More games should mean more improvement.

“I think we’ve gotten better,” Anthony said. “If we communicate more, we can go far.”