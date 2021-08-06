First time’s the charm

Conner Davis, 11, flanked by Market Swine Judge Beau Stutts, shows off his Grand Champion banner with his champion pig, Chubbs. This year was Conner’s first time showing at the fair.

11-year-old Conner Davis win swine contest his first time out

LOVINGTON — Conner Davis will have a hard time besting himself next year.

Conner, the 11-year old High Lonesome 4-H Club member, brought home the grand champion banner Tuesday with his 244-pound pig, Chubbs. It was Conner’s first year of showing in the Market Swine competition at the 85th Annual Lea County Fair and PRCA Rodeo.

Chubbs showed in the light heavy cross class.

With almost 100 contesting swine in the show ring, Conner’s family expressed pride at his win.

The son of Cody and Cassie Davis, Conner addressed his experience as a family affair, with his younger brother Colt also showing pigs and their little sister Carley providing happy support.

“My brother has two (pigs) and I have two,” Conner said, adding he thought Chubbs is the best of the bunch, but they also show steers and have a donkey and goats at home.

As far as picking up a grand champion designation, a grinning Conner said, “I think it’s cool because it’s my first time (to show).”

Playful at the home barn, Chubbs brings delight to the family outside the show ring, too.

“When you scratch his stomach, he rolls on his back,” Conner laughed.

Success came at the expense of a lot of hard work, according to Conner’s father Cody.

“Just hard work at home, lots of work at the barn working with them,” Cody said. “Getting up about 6:30 for feed and water.” Then, more work continuing into the evenings, Cassie added while Conner nodded and smiled.

The reserve champion banner went to Tatum FFA member Garrett Flowers, who said he turns 16 this week.

Garrett is the son of Kenda and Justin Flowers of Tatum.

Both Kenda and Garrett expressed gratitude to Garrett’s grandfather, Randy Robertson of Lovington’s Double R Show Pigs, from whom they acquired the 210-pound reserve champion pig named Slim, shown in the medium light cross class.

Expecting a better showing by another of his pigs, Garrett said, “I’m pleased with this one. I was totally shocked.”

Preparing for the show, Garrett said, involved long days.

“Every other day, we walk them in the morning, then the other days we walk in the evening,” Garrett said. “We switch back and forth.”

There’s only one aspect of raising pigs that Garrett said prevents him from showing more.

“We have to clean their pens,” Garrett said. “If I didn’t have to clean their pens, I’d show 30 pigs.”