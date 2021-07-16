Curbside trash pickup returns to Hobbs

Pickup schedule in Hobbs runs Aug. 14 – Nov. 6

The City of Hobbs announces the kickoff of the 2021 Large Item Pickup, formerly known as the Citywide Cleanup.

The Large Item Pickup is an opportunity for residents of Hobbs to have their unwanted large household items picked up and carried away by the City of Hobbs at no charge! The Pickup does not affect regular trash pickup schedules in any way.

An important matter to take note of is that the company the City of Hobbs contracts to dispose of chemicals will not accept any chemicals which do not have the original, legible manufacturer label on the container. Due to this, the City of Hobbs is tasked with storing these chemicals indefinitely. Consequently, chemicals which do not have the original, legible manufacturer labels on their containers will not be removed from properties during this year’s pickup.

In order to have your items carried away:

• Be sure to have them set all the way out on the curb no later than 7 a.m. the date of your area’s Cleanup.

• Passenger tires will be accepted for pickup, but anything larger, including tractor and commercial tires, are not permitted and will be left.

• Items that are not set all the way out on the curb will not be picked up as City employees need to be sure of what is to be considered trash and what is not.

For instance, if the items are in the yard of a property or driveway and not all the way to the edge of the curb in front of the property, City employees will not pick up the items.

• Hazardous materials, such as wet paint, must be placed separately from nonhazardous materials.

The Pickup is for large item residential pickup only and not for general trash or trash bag service. The following items will not be picked up:

• Construction materials

• Demolition materials

• Tree limbs/plant cuttings longer than 4 feet (cut limbs if necessary to make them shorter than 4 feet)

• Commercial waste

• Biological waste

Any residents needing assistance in carrying your large items out to the curb can call the City of Hobbs at 575-397-9292 by noon on the Wednesday prior to your area’s large item pickup in order to schedule the items to be moved to the curb.

Large item trash pickup schedule

• August 14 – residences south of Broadway within city limits

• September 11 – residences between Broadway and Sanger within city limits

• October 2 – residences north of Sanger and west of Fowler within city limits

• November 6 – residences north of Sanger and east of Fowler within city limits