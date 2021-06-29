13-year-old at home alone during break-in

Hobbs Police Department officers arrested a Hobbs man on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home while a child was present.

Mario Aranda, 55, of Hobbs, was arrested on June 22 and charged with burglary of a dwelling, a third-degree felony; criminal damage to property and fugitive from justice, both fourth-degree felonies.

Hobbs Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of E. Mesa Dr. in reference to a breaking and entering in progress call made by a 13-year-old who reported an unknown person illegally entered her home. The 13-year-old left the home, ran to a neighbor’s house and called police.

“(The victim) stated she was inside her bedroom when she overheard a loud bang/noise coming from the backyard door,” officers stated. “(The victim) stated she then walked out of her room, into the dining room of the home and looked out the window, and saw a bicycle that she did not recognize.”

“In fear (the victim) then walked back to her room and got a hold of a baseball bat and hid inside her closet, since she suspected an intruder was trying to break in,” officers stated. “She went on to say that while she was inside her closet, she overheard someone walking through the hallway and went inside her dad’s room. (The victim) ran out of her room and exited the home through the backyard door.”

According to HPD officers, when the homeowner arrived he did not recognize any of the jewelry Aranda had in his possession. There was a “white controller” that was recognized as belonging to the 13-year old.

“As CST (crime scene tech) processed the scene, it was learned that Mario had forced the backdoor open causing damage and even used gray duct tape to try and repair a piece of glass he broke as a result,” as stated in the report.

Officers noted, “a black suitcase was found by the backdoor, which included several items; shoes, tablets, cologne and other misc. items. An indication Mario was placing valuables inside the suitcase to take.”

According to the police report, Aranda stated he lived part time at a residence on the 1400 block of San Andres and he did not own a vehicle and moved around on a bicycle. He remembered several items in his possession prior to being arrested including jewelry. He stated he also had a white controller given to him by a friend. He said the jewelry in his possession was jewelry he had traded for drugs.

Aranda is currently being held at the Hobbs City Jail on a no bond order. He is scheduled for a preliminary examination before Hobbs Magistrate Clipper Miller on July 22.