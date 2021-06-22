Multiple vehicle thefts ends with Hobbs man’s arrest

Multiple vehicle thefts led to the chase of a Hobbs man across county lines after he allegedly stole two vehicles, as well as a gun, weapons and hunting gear.

Jeffrey Hill, 25, of Hobbs, was arrested on June 3 and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a second-degree felony; aggravated burglary, a second-degree felony; burglary of a dwelling, a third-degree felony; unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; failure to appear, a third-degree felony; receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

According to the Lea County Sheriff ’s Department arrest report, on Oct. 27, 2020, Hobbs Police Department officers responded to the 3700 block of N. Dal Paso and the 2800 block of N. Dal Paso in reference to two stolen vehicles.

According to the arrest report, on both occasions, the victims left their vehicles running and when they returned the vehicles were gone.

The first victim, according to the report, advised he was going hunting and had a “9mm pistol and three other weapons in the vehicle” as well as hunting gear.

On Oct. 28, 2020, HPD officers located the victim’s vehicle abandoned at the intersection of Clear-fork and Houston. Three hours after the vehicle was found dispatch advised officers that earlier in the day the vehicle, “possibly just committed an auto burglary on the 1500 block of E. Rose Rd. and (Lea) sheriff ’s deputies were responding to the call.”

Hobbs officers were then notified of a law enforcement chase involving another vehicle, which was stolen near where the abandoned vehicle was found. This chase involved the Gaines County Sheriff ’s office. Hill, who was driving the stolen vehicle traveled to Texas.

“Officers learned the suspect fled in the vehicle towards Texas and Gaines County sheriff ’s deputies did locate the vehicle and were in pursuit,” according to the report. “The vehicle came to a stop east of Seminole and Hill was taken into custody.”

Officers were contacted Oct. 28, 2020, by a friend of the first victim who advised police another friend of the victim purchased a “rifle, scope, range finder and binoculars online from a guy” and he only purchased these items because he knew they belonged to the victim.

On Nov. 4, 2020, an individual who was believed to be connected to the case was contacted and was found in possession of one of the stolen items, a GPS battery that had the victim’s name on it, and was returned to the victim. No arrest was made to the person who had the battery.

Hill was since extradicted to the Hobbs Police Department.

He is scheduled for a preliminary examination on July 21 before Hobbs Magistrate Willie Henry.