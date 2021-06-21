Carjacking nets assault charges

Two residents of Hobbs and Lovington were arrested after allegedly assaulting a man with a knife and stealing his vehicle.

Joseph Olivos, 38, of Hobbs, was arrested on June 16 and charged with accessory and aggravated assault, both fourth-degree felonies. Amber Orona, 35, of Lovington, was also arrested on June 16 and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

According to a Hobbs Police Department criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of east Broadway in reference to an aggravated assault and stolen vehicle.

“(The victim) advised someone had put a knife to his throat and stole his vehicle,” officers stated.

Officers stated they allegedly “observed (the victim) limping and had some blood on his left hand as well as red marks on the right side of his neck.”

According to the victim, he was picking up a friend from a residence on the 300 block of east Castle when a person identified as “Josh” allegedly began yelling at the victim’s friend that someone stole his bicycle.

The victim told officers he exited his vehicle because “he believed Josh and (the friend) were going to fight.”

“(The victim) said he was standing at the front of his vehicle when a subject, he identified as, Joseph (Olivos), walked up to Josh from across the street, and began to argue with Josh, over the bicycle,” officers in the report stated. “(The victim) said Joseph and Josh began to physically fight. He said at one point (Olivos) pulled a knife and Josh backed away from the altercation.”

As the victim was observing the fight, he noted to have his attention focused on the two, rather than his vehicle, at which point the victim claimed to have allegedly “heard his vehicle’s door shut, and the engine start up.”

“He said he turned and observed a female in the driver’s seat. He said she put the vehicle in drive and drove forward,” the victim in the report stated.

According to the victim, “Joseph ran back across the street to his residence and came out carrying two bags. He said the female had returned with his vehicle by then and (Olivos) was attempting to get in it.”

“(The victim) said (Olivos) told him they would return it shortly and for him not to call the police. (The victim) said (Olivos) was getting in the front passenger seat and he felt it was his chance to stop them from taking his vehicle, so he jumped on Joseph,” according to the report.

According to the report, Orona drove off as the victim and Olivos were struggling in the front seat and at one point the victim was able to reach a pipe wrench from his floorboard, however, “(Olivos) overpowered him” and (Olivos) allegedly “placed a knife against the side of (the victim’s) neck.”

The victim stated in the report he was able to retrieve his cell phone when Orona “slammed on the brakes” and Olivos “pushed him out of the vehicle.”

“He said they both drove off at one point leaving him in the street. (The victim) said he called one of his coworkers and explained what just happened and his boss picked him up and they did not call the police until they made sure (the victim) was safe,” according to the report.

The report states the victim’s friend confirmed everything that happened and advised the two subjects lived across the street from him.

Officers canvassed the area of east Castle and were met by a subject who advised he knew who (Olivos) was and his girlfriend Amber, who lives nearby.

A photo array was prepared of six individuals, including Olivos, from which the victim was able to positively identify Olivos from the lineup.

Orona was released on June 21 on a 10 percent, $1,000 cash bond. She is scheduled for a preliminary examination on June 24 before Hobbs Magistrate Clipper Miller.

Olivos is currently being held in Lea County Detention Center on a 10 percent cash bond of $2,000. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination before Hobbs Magistrate Willie Henry on June 30.

The report states third offender in the carjacking, “Josh,” was unable to be located and his last name is unknown.