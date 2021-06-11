Lea County Museum to hold virtual run/walk event

The Lea County Museum in Lovington is offering everyone a free virtual July 4 run or walk, with the first 100 to register receiving a free t-shirt.

The distances are 1-mile, 2-mile, and 4-mile. All you have to do to participate and receive a t-shirt is to register with the museum.

For those who wish to participate there are two options:

Option No. 1

• Run or walk your selected distance anywhere you want.

• Run or walk must be between now through the end of the day July 4.

• Participants must record your time and communicate it to the LCM using the honor system. You must register by email (leacomuseum@leaco.net), U.S. Post Office, or the museum, located at 103 S. Love, in Lovington. It is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

• Participants can pick up your t-shirt when you submit your registration.

• If participants want to have a chance of winning a door prize, they must take a photo of themselves alone or with friends and submit it to the museum.

Option No. 2

• If participants want to run or walk their selected distance at Rockwinds dirt trail between 8 and 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, the museum will have a welcome table there.

• Participants can also use the nearby Lovington Highway Trail.

• There will be no dedicated start or finish line.

• The museum will not have official timing. Participants must do their own timing.

• Participants can register and get their t-shirt there at the museum table.

• The museum table will be near the 9/11 memorial flagpole across Jack Gomez Street from the Hobbs Motor Vehicle Division building.

• Out-and-back course for all courses, 1-mile, 2-mile, and 4-mile

• No running or walking on streets or roads.

For more information, call the museum at 575-396-4805 or email at leacomuseum@leaco.net.