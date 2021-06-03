Woman arrested on drug charges after collision with police car

A Hobbs woman was arrested on Monday, accused of drug and traffic violations after allegedly striking a Hobbs Police Department vehicle.

Priscilla Silva, 50, of Hobbs, was arrested on May 31 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance, both fourth-degree felonies; aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor; manufacture/possession of drug paraphernalia, and stop or yield sign, and careless driving, all petty misdemeanors.

According to an HPD arrested report, at about 4:40 a.m. HPD officers responded to the intersection of S. Thorp and W. White St. in reference to a vehicular crash involving an HPD officer and another vehicle.

The officer involved in the incident advised responding officers that she was patrolling on S. Thorp when she observed a vehicle driving eastbound on White approaching a stop sign while continuing to maintain its speed.

Based on those observations, the officer said she believed the approaching vehicle was not going to stop at the stop sign and slowed to avoid being “t-boned,” she stated in a report.

According to the report, Silva allegedly failed to yield to the stop sign and began making a northbound turn. While in the process of making that turn, Silva’s vehicle drove straight into the bumper of the marked police unit.

“After the vehicle struck the front bumper of the marked unit, the driver reversed the vehicle away from the point of impact until it came to a stop when it struck the curb near the stop sign,” the report stated. “The officer involved stated she attempted to avoid the impact by trying to place her unit in reverse but accidentally placed it into park instead.”

Officers performed an HGN (horizontal gaze nystagmus) field sobriety test on Silva because there was no odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, but Silva allegedly displayed signs of impairment such as pinpoint pupils, slow slurred speech, and swaying while standing, the report stated.

Officers allegedly found 4.6 grams of meth, which was revealed after using a TruNarc testing device and 19, unidentified pills both on Silva’s person and in the vehicle the report stated.

“Upon closer examination of the baggy of pills, I observed the pills to be marked ‘M’ on one side and ‘30’ on the opposite side,” officers said. “Through my training and experience, I recognized the pills to be either a high-powered prescription pain reliever known as Oxycodone Hydrochloride or an illegal counterfeit medication laced with fentanyl, another synthetic pain killer.”

Based upon driver observations and finding of the illegal narcotics, officers allegedly asked Silva to submit to field sobriety testing, which she refused.

Silva was placed under arrest and transported to the city jail where she is currently being held after her initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Willie Henry.