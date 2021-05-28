Main Street road project to begin in Lovington in August

Things are about to get messy on the streets of Lovington in the upcoming months.

During its Monday meeting, the Lovington City Commission announced the start of road construction on NM18, otherwise known as Main Street.

According to Mayor David Trujillo the project consists of major infrastructure work. Construction workers with will reroute sewer lines from Main Street and Avenue D to a new 10 acre pond east of the city. Sidewalks will be brought up to code with the American Disabilities Act standards. Utilities will be completely revamped.

Trujillo said the City of Lovington will be responsible for the water and sewer lines at a cost of around $1.5 million. Approximately $400,000 to $700,000 will come from the City of Lovington while the other $800,000 will be state funding.

The project is slated to kickoff around Aug. 18 and will take more than two years to complete.

According to Wyatt Duncan, Public Works director of the City of Lovington, the estimated total cost of the project is approximately $21.6 million and will be done in phases

“Phase one is Main and Ave. D heading east, phase two is east and west on highway 83 and phases three, four and five are when they start heading north and south going down 18,” Duncan explained to the city commission.

Duncan further explained how phase one will begin on Aug. 18 and “will begin with the lowering of pipelines and taking up of the road.”

“Mainly, what I got from the conversation with (New Mexico Department of Transportation officials) was they are going to start with the main drain line that goes to the pond,” Duncan explained. “Their projected base point site is Ave. D and Commercial to start with their dirt work, however they will postpone this area until after (Lea County) Fair and Rodeo.”

“During the time of the Fair and Rodeo, they will be working on the preconstruction of utilities. Spotting all utilities, making sure everything is mapped out for any problems, inputting brand new utilities and water lines,” Duncan stated.