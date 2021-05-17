Sister Act: Together again at USW

The Martinez sisters are reuniting.

Hobbs senior Jasmine Martinez made it official Thursday when the Lady Eagle defender signed her letter of intent to attend University of the Southwest and play soccer for the Lady Mustangs next season.

“It is really exciting,” Jasmine Martinez said of reuniting with her sister at USW. “When I was in high school I only had one year with her. Now I am going to have three. It is pretty nice.”

“We get siblings through the (high school) program,” Hobbs coach Alex Lopez said. “Not many get to participate in the same team for a while. But Jasmine and Andrea are some special kids and they have really impacted and left a huge mark on the program. So to see them be able to have the opportunity to play together at the next level, I think that is so exciting.”

Having spent the last four years as a member of the Lady Eagles’ varsity soccer team, Martinez was able to play on the same team as her older sister Andrea Martinez for two years. Andrea graduated in 2019 and went to USW. Now, two years later, Jasmine is graduating, and like her sister, she is heading to USW on a soccer scholarship.

“It feels great that I am getting an opportunity to move on and I am going to make the best out of it,” Jasmine Martinez said. “I am looking forward to playing with my sister and hopefully winning a ring with her.”

“We have had our eyes on her for a couple of years now,” USW coach D’Angelo Garcia said. “Having her sister in the goal for us, she has been starting since she was a freshman and she is going to be a junior now. I think that it is awesome that we get to add another family member with the program. She plays center-back, so she will be right there in front of her sister in the goal. Hopefully they can both hold each other accountable and push each other to get the job done.”

Lopez, a USW grad herself, is excited to see another one of her players advance to play in the collegiate ranks.

“We have built a really good relationship with USW,” Lopez said. “It is just really cool. We have a lot of good ties there and it is always great to see the kids take the next step and achieve that. It doesn’t matter where they go, just having the ability to go out and do it, it is a really good feeling as a coach.”

University of the Southwest was a natural landing spot for Jasmine because of its familiarity. In addition to her sister Andrea Martinez, who will be a junior next year, Jasmine Martinez will have a couple of other former Hobbs players on roster. Jennifer Schroeder and Briana Brock will both be seniors at USW when the 2021-22 season gets underway.

“Playing with my sister and staying here close to home with my parents,” the Lady Eagle senior said. “My family and a lot of my friends and people I know go there. My family will be able to make most of my games, so that will be nice to have them come watch me.”

Even though she got to take a tour of the school, it was not really needed as Jasmine is already familiar with the campus and its surroundings

“Coach D (D’Angelo Garcia) did take us on a tour,” she said. “But, I have already been to many of the buildings with my sister.”

Soccer isn’t the only thing Jasmine will be doing at USW. The Lady Eagle senior will have a heavy class load as she wants to become a veterinarian.

“It is going to take a lot of work, especially my first semester,” she said. “I am going to have to keep up my grades so I can keep playing and keep my scholarship.”