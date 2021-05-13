Hobbs water conservation period begins Saturday

The City of Hobbs’ annual water conservation period, which include domestic and commercial water usage for garden, lawn, or other exterior watering or sprinkling applications, starts Saturday and runs through Sept. 15.

Residents living at even numbered street addresses may use outdoor water only on even calendar days. Residents living at odd numbered addresses may use outdoor water only on odd calendar days. Watering may occur only one time per day between the hours of 4–8 a.m. or 7–11 p.m. You must pick one of these designated time periods to water, not both.

For May, July and August, no watering is to be done on the 31st.

According to the City of Hobbs, the following water-wasting regulations are in affect at all times of the year and will continue:

• No person, firm, corporation, municipal, other government facility or operation shall waste, cause, or permit any water to be wasted.

• Water wasting activities which are prohibited include:

• Allowing water to escape from any premises onto public property, such as alleys or streets, or upon any other person’s property.

• Washing vehicles, structures, driveways, sidewalks, parking areas, or other impervious surface areas with an open hose.

• Operating a misting system in unoccupied nonresidential areas.

• Operating a permanently installed irrigation system with a broken head or emitter, or with a head that is spraying more than 10% of the spray onto the street, parking lot, or sidewalk.

• Failing to repair a controllable leak, including a broken sprinkler head, a leaking valve, a leaking faucet, a leaking toilet, or a leaking supply line or pipe.

• Landscape watering on the incorrect day and/or during both time slots.

A fine may incur if regulations related to the WCP are not followed.

The City of Hobbs Municipal Code first established the WCP as an attempt to curb wasted water in the city, particularly during the hottest, driest months of the year when rainfall is at its lowest. Since its adoption in 2015, more than 300,000,000 gallons of water have been saved each year, Hobbs Director of Communications Meghan Mooney said in a press release.

This adds up to over 1.8 billion gallons of water saved since 2015. In the desert climate our area lies in, this magnitude of water conservation goes a particularly long way, she added.

The city can help adjusting an irrigation system if needed. For assistance, billing or customer service, call 575-397-9216. For emergency, weekend, holiday, and after hours service, call 575-397-9315.