Two men charged with vehicle theft

After a vehicle was taken from a convenience store parking lot, the owner found it days later and two men who allegedly took it were arrested.

Giermo Bordayo, 20, of Hobbs, was arrested on April 14 by police and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, all fourth-degree felonies.

Rafael Duarte, 27, of Hobbs, was arrested on April 28 and charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence, both fourth-degree felonies.

According to the Hobbs Police Department criminal complaint, the victim parked his vehicle outside a convenience store in Eunice and came out to find it missing. The victim told police a truck pulled up next to him before he went inside and recognized the individual as Bordayo.

The victim noticed the truck was unoccupied when he came back and found his own truck gone, according to the report. The victim found his vehicle days later when he “pinged” a laptop that was inside the vehicle. That ping took him to the 200 block E. Skelly where he saw the truck and called police.

“Rafael was seen moving the truck from the driveway to the covered garage,” the report states. “I noticed that the wheel caps (of the truck) were painted black. I noticed the lettering on the sides and the rear of the truck were removed and placed on an adjacent table and were spray painted black.”

The officer states the license plate was also changed. It was discovered later Bordayo was Duarte’s cousin and Bordayo allegedly told Duarte the truck belonged to his boss.

“(Duarte) stated that he knew his cousin Giermo was known to steal vehicles and should have known that this truck, too, was stolen,” the report states.

Following his arrest Duarte appeared in Hobbs Magistrate Court and was released on a $1,000 surety bond following his first appearance.

Giermo following his first appearance in Eunice Magistrate Court was released on a $5,000 surety bond.