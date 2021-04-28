Hobbsan charged with capital murder

An argument between neighbors in a Hobbs apartment complex resulted in death after officers found Maurice Benton shot dead in his living room. Adrian McGaha was later arrested after witnesses saw him with a gun at Benton’s door.

According to the Hobbs Police Department arrest report, Adrian McGaha, 34, of Hobbs, was arrested on Saturday and charged with capital murder.

According to the HPD report, prior to arrival, dispatch advised officers the complex manager received several phone calls from the residents advising they heard gunshots. Upon arrival to the complex on the 100 block of east Corbett, officers spoke with a neighbor who advised, “that he believed the shots came from No. 25. (The neighbor) heard a single shot, followed by several more shots.”

When officers performed their welfare check of apartment No. 25 and found nothing, a check of apartment No. 23 was done and they found Benton “laying on the floor, facing up with what appeared to be three gunshot wounds to his lower left abdominal area.” Police noted no signs of life.

Officers learned, based on information they were told by various residents of the complex, that there was an altercation between Benton and another resident in the complex in the early hours of the morning.

The police report further states Benton’s relative was present when the shooting occurred and was able to identify McGaha “as the person he saw at Benton’s door with a gun.”

According to the report, a witness advised she heard two males arguing and when she looked outside she saw Benton and McGaha. She further states “the guy from downstairs,” McGaha, attempted to get the door open and Benton was trying to close it.

“The male from downstairs then pulled an old looking gun from behind his waistband as he walked back towards Benton’s door. She said he then fired about three times,” a witness told police.

McGaha had his first appearance on Monday before Hobbs Magistrate Willie Henry and no bond was listed according to court records. The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s office filed a motion to keep McGaha behind bars until the conclusion of his case.