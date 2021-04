Hobbs residents gather early Saturday for a special cleanup day east of the site of the future Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital at the intersection of Lovington Highway and Millen Drive. Hobbs Hospital CEO Dan Springer said the event was organized both in response to the 51st Earth Day observance earlier in the week and trash — particularly plastic bags — being at the forefront of recent discussions at both city and county commission meetings.

Video by Andy Brosig/News-Sun