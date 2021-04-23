Hobbs’ 2021 football schedule is set – at least for now

Hobbs’ 2021 football schedule is set – at least for now

With the abbreviated 2020-21 football season officially in the books, Hobbs High School is already looking forward to what will hopefully be a back-to-normal season in the 2021-22 school year.

The Eagles finished the shortened season with back-to-back wins, beating Artesia 56-21 and then blanking Oñate 47-0 in the season-ending “T.J. Parks Bowl Game.”

As the Eagles prepare for next season, Hobbs Athletic Director Brenda Wilson has put together a full 10-game schedule in which the team will play five non-district games and then have their bye before entering district action, as well as a scrimmage against a still-to-be-determined opponent the week before opening night.

Because of the craziness of the COVID-19 pandemic, some games will be at the same site as this year, and the 2019 season.

As of right now, every regular-season game will be on a Friday night next season. Hobbs is slated to open its season with back-to-back road games.

The first will be at Clovis on August 20 followed by a trip to Artesia on August 27.

The 2021 fall season will mark the third straight season Hobbs opens its football season in Clovis. The Eagles will then come home to Watson Memorial Stadium and host Roswell on September 3, followed by Lovington on September 10. This will mark the Wildcats’ third straight trip to Watson Stadium.

Hobbs will close out its non-district schedule with a road trip to Roswell on September 17 to play Goddard.

Following a bye week, the Eagles will open district action with a trip to Anthony where they will face the Gadsden Panthers on October 1. Hobbs will then host Las Cruces on October 8 before traveling to Las Cruces to play Oñate on October 15.

The Eagles will then close out the regular season with back-to-back home games, the first of which will be against Centennial on October 22, with the finale against Carlsbad on October 29. After playing at Carlsbad in 2019 and in the spring of 2021, the Eagles will host the Cavemen for the first time since 2018.

At this time, Military Appreciation Night is slated to be held during the Lovington game, while homecoming is set for the Roswell game. The date for All City Band night has not yet been decided.