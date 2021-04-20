Officer-involved shooting on Thursday

On Thursday, April 15 the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate an officer-involved shooting near 537 East Navajo Drive in Hobbs.

The NMSP officer was uninjured, and the suspect fled on foot.

Agents learned at approximately 8:20 p.m., a New Mexico State Police officer initiated a traffic stop on a silver Chrysler four-door passenger vehicle on East Navajo Drive. During the traffic stop, a male passenger fled on foot. The officer gave chase. At some point during the foot pursuit, the male suspect brandished a firearm and fired at the officer. The officer fired at least one round from his department-issued sidearm towards the male suspect.

The suspect evaded the officer and fled the area. State Police agents do not believe the male suspect was struck by the officer’s gunfire.

A female, who was the driver of the Chrysler, was detained and released by State Police. Agents are working to identify the male suspect.

The identity of the State Police officer who fired his weapon will not be released until after interviews are complete, and that officer is on standard administrative leave.

This case is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.

Upon completion, it will be given to the appropriate district attorney’s office for review. More information will be released when available.