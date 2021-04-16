Signs of possible human smuggling leads HPD to arrest Midland man wanted by Marshals

courts public defender cops handcuffs arrest

Roman Avila, 41, of Midland, was arrested on April 10 on a federal warrant after police were called about a returned U-Haul showing signs of “possible human smuggling.”

Police found the rental trailer with trash and other material consistent with a person being in the storage area for an extended period of time, after an employee with U-Haul notified police that Avila returned the storage trailer, according to the Hobbs Police Department criminal complaint.

Officers discovered Avila was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for unlisted reasons and was also wanted on federal probation for narcotics and weapons violations.

Officers later found Avila at a convenience store on the 1000 block S. Dal Paso Street and “surveillance” of the vehicle began, instead of initiating a traffic stop to “prevent any attempts of fleeing.”

The vehicle Avila was driving made its way to the 1500 block E. Texas Street where it parked and officers then conducted a traffic stop, according to the report.

“Officers immediately ordered Roman to exit the vehicle,” the report states. “Roman refused to exit the vehicle and also placed the vehicle into drive.

“I was able to see through the rear window of the vehicle and observed Roman making several furtive movements while seated inside the driver seat of the vehicle,” the report states. “At one point, Roman began reaching toward the front of the driver seat and placed his hands in a place officers could not see.”

Avila exited the vehicle after several commands and was arrested, the report states.

Officers searched Avila and found a residue-covered glass pipe used to smoke meth and a plastic bag with marijuana, according to the report.

No charges were filed for human smuggling. Avila was arrested on a courtesy hold, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting, evading, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.