HHS Senior Bash looking to return

Last year, the traditional Hobbs High School Senior Bash was cancelled due COVID-19 restriction but organizers still handed out bags full of gifts and prizes to seniors at a private community prom event held in Texas.

As Lea County continues to return to the normal way of life, this year’s HHS Bash committee is hoping to return to the more traditional after-graduation party event.

Following the HHS graduation, scheduled for May 22, the HHS Bash 21 is set to take place at the CORE, just like in previous years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, there is an exception to these plans. The State of New Mexico has to give its blessing.

“We are hoping to have it at the CORE this year but at this point we are in a turquoise color mandate and mass gatherings, like the size of a bash, are still not allowed,” said Donna Chavarria, who is co-chairing the event with Sheila Johnson. “We have permission to use the CORE as long as we are able to. Right now we are trying to find some way to allow us to do it, since it is possible to have school sporting events where people are allowed to attend.”

In the meantime, the committee has an event to put together. A meeting was held two weeks ago at the HHS student union area, next to the school’s library and near the previous natatorium.

The Class of 2021 Senior Bash Committee will meet next on Thursday, April 22, at 6 p.m. the HHS Student Union.

Committee members are mostly looking for volunteers and chaperones for this year’s event as well as donations.

“We are picking up where previous Bash committees have left off,” Chavarria said. “We are trying to see what was done in the past and add to it. We want to make it the best Bash ever. That’s the least we can do for these kids who have been through so much this past year. It’s been a rough but we want to end it with a wonderful experience.”

Chavarria said she previously volunteered for past Bash’s and has received some positive support early on for this year’s event.

“We have had people and businesses which have said that when we come by asking for help, they will be willing to give it. We are also planning a mail out to send to the community,” Chavarria said.

Chavarria said the committee has enlisted the help of the HHS homeroom teachers in getting T-shirt sizes of their senior students.

“But not every senior has a homeroom teacher,” Chavarria said. “So that is why we are asking them to send their T-shirt sizes through our email address.”

For any questions or donations, Chavarria said HHSSrBash21@gmail.com or through Facebook at “Hobbs Eagle Class of 2021 Sr Bash” are quick ways to contact the committee.