Man charged after allegedly striking two with car

After allegedly running down two men in a parking lot with his vehicle, Joseph Michael Flores, 19, of Hobbs, was arrested on March 16 and charged with aggravated battery.

The Hobbs Police Department criminal complaint states, one of the victims was unresponsive when officers arrived, had a large head wound, and was transported to Hobbs Covenant Health Hospital. The second victim had several cuts and abrasions.

The report states, the two victims were walking outside of a hotel on the 5000 block N. Lovington Hwy. when a Toyota Corolla “intentionally” swerved into them. Both victims identified the driver as Flores, the first victim’s ex-boyfriend, according to a report.

“Both males stated as they were on the sidewalk area of the hotel property, Flores drove his vehicle directly at them, striking them both,” the report states. “They said he immediately fled the area.”

The report states several hours later an abandoned vehicle, which was a Corolla with “heavy damage,” was found on the 2400 block N. Grimes. The vehicle was registered to a family member of Flores.

“The vehicle was also observed to have red stains on the front bumper with damage,” the report states. “The windshield on the vehicle was shattered and the right rearview mirror broken.”

Flores allegedly willingly came to HPD where the officers asked if he was aware of the reason officers wanted to speak with Flores.

“It’s because I ran over my boyfriend and one of his friends.” He then requested an attorney, according to the report,” the report states Flores said.

Flores was issued a $5,000 bond the day following his arrest.